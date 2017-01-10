Odeon UK & Ireland hires new managing director

Cinema group appoints three senior executives.

Carol Welch has been hired as managing director for Odeon UK & Ireland.

Welch (below) was previously global chief marketing officer at Costa (which have 60 outlets in Odeon cinemas) and has also worked at Cadbury Schweppes, Associated British Foods, and PepsiCo.

The cinema chain, which was acquired by AMC Entertainment in July 2016, has also promoted former UK & Ireland MD Duncan Reynolds to group development and real estate director. His role will involve building and improving cinemas across Europe.

Andy Alker is promoted to chief finance director, taking over from Mark Way, who was appointed managing director of ODEON Cinemas Group and president AMC Europe in December 2016.

Mark Way said: “The appointment of these skilled directors gives us an even stronger executive team in Europe, with the capabilities and experience that we’ll need to accelerate and evolve our strategy now that we’re part of the AMC family.

“Carol’s experience and skills at creating outstanding customer experiences, through an unrivalled focus on delivering the highest operational and brand standards, arrive at the perfect time for our evolution – and will bring additional strength to our leadership team.”

Carol Welch commented “I’m delighted to be joining ODEON at such an exciting time in their development towards creating the best cinema experience in the UK and Europe.”

Odeon Cinemas Group was bought by AMC Entertainment, a US cinema chain owned by Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda, for $1.21bn.