Opportunities for filmmakers in Indonesia

A tax incentive will be in a place by 2018.

Indonesian and international experts discussed the opportunities for more international shoots to come to the archipelago, in a panel at the Indonesian pavilion in the Village International on Saturday.

Endah Sulistianti, deputy chairman of the Indonesian Agency for Creative Economy, spoke about how the current government is developing the film sector and is working on having a tax incentive in place by 2018.

Five cities have started their own film commissions to offer one-stop shops for filmmakers – they are Siak, Bandung, Yogyakarta, Bojonegoro and Banyuwangi.

Los Angeles-based producer George Zakk, whose credits include The Chronicles Of Riddick, recalled his experience of shooting 2013’s The Philosophers in Indonesia and praised affordability, “extraordinary” locations, and the skill of local crews.

The panel also included Lalu Rois Amri, head of locations promotion at the Indonesia Film Council; and Jakarta-based producer Meiske Taurisia of Palari Films. Screen International was the media partner.

Picture L-R: Producer Meiske Taurisia; producer George Zakk; Endah Sulistianti, deputy chairman of the Indonesian Agency for Creative Economy; Lalu Rois Amri, head of locations promotion at the Indonesia Film Council.