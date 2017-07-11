Orion Pictures, Samuel Goldwyn Films acquire 'Barracuda'

The film had its world premiere in competition at SXSW.

Orion Pictures and Samuel Goldwyn Films have secured the US rights to Julie Halperin and Jason Cortlund’s suspense drama Barracuda, previously titled La Barracuda.

The film centres on Merle, whose life begins to splinter when Sinaloa, the half-sister she never knew existed, appears on her doorstep in Texas. Initially distrustful of this enigmatic woman, a bond quickly forms between the two sisters.

As Merle allows Sinaloa into her life, Sinaloa reveals a quiet fury to Merle through her music. Sinaloa’s fierce attachment places Merle’s career aspirations, her relationship to her mother, and even her impending marriage in jeopardy. Merle fights to keep her world together while Sinaloa’s increasingly intense and erratic behavior threatens to erupt into something much darker.

Allison Tolman, Sophie Reid, JoBeth Williams and Luis Bordonada star in the film that features live music performances by Butch Hancock, Bob Livingston, Colin Gilmore, The Mastersons, and The Harvest Thieves.

The film premiered in competition at this year’s SXSW and was nominated for a Grand Jury Award in the Narrative Feature category. It also won top prizes at the Oak Cliff and Hill Country film festivals.

David Hartstein and Nancy Schafer produced, while Henry V Alfano, Bruce Beresford and Ian Brownell served as executive producers.

“Allison and Sophie give strong and emotional performances in Barracuda,” Samuel Goldwyn Films’ president, Peter Goldwyn, said. “We are excited to be working with the filmmakers and bring their film to the largest audience possible.”

Halperin added: “It’s been encouraging to hear audiences have such enthusiastic reactions to a character-driven story about complex female relationships. People are hungry for things they haven’t seen before. We’re really pleased that Orion Pictures and Samuel Goldwyn Films are helping to bring Barracuda to a wider audience.”

The deal was negotiated by Goldwyn on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films and Nancy Schafer on behalf of the filmmakers.