Orion Pictures, Samuel Goldwyn Films acquire 'God’s Own Country'

Protagonist Pictures handles worldwide sales.

Orion Pictures and Samuel Goldwyn Films have acquired all US rights to Francis Lee’s God’s Own Country starring Josh O’Connor and Alec Secareanu.

Protagonist Pictures licensed rights and handles worldwide sales on the film that premiered in Sundance where it won the World Cinema Competition special jury award for directing, and screened in Panorama in Berlin.

The distributors plan an early autumn theatrical release on the story about a relationship that forms between a lonely English sheep farmer and a Romanian migrant worker.

Manon Ardisson and Jack Tarling produced the Shudder Films and Inflammable Films production of a BFI and Creative England presentation in association with Met Film.

Peter Goldwyn of Samuel Goldwyn Films brokered the deal with Protagonist Pictures head of worldwide sales Vanessa Saal.