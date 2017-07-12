Orion Pictures, Samuel Goldwyn Films board 'The Price'

The film premiered in competition at this year’s SXSW Film Festival under its original title Dara Ju.

Orion Pictures and Samuel Goldwyn Films has secured North American rights to first-time filmmaker Anthony Onah’s drama The Price.

The deal was negotiated by Peter Goldwyn on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films and Adam Galen and Kevin Iwashina of Preferred Content on behalf of the filmmakers.

Seyi, a bright young Nigerian-American working on Wall Street, must navigate complicated family expectations, a turbulent romantic relationship, and a system of cultural complexities caused by class and race. With a dying father, a burgeoning romance with a white girlfriend, and dangerous new business opportunities, his life is in a delicate balance.

When his ambition drives Seyi to morally dubious waters, secrets threaten to erupt and shatter his world. He must confront himself and decisions he has made, facing the crimes of the past in a desperate attempt to salvage the present.

Aml Ameen, Lucy Griffiths, Bill Sage and Hope Olaide Wilson star alongside Michael Hyatt, Peter Vack, and Souléymane Sy Savané.

Onah also wrote the screenplay for The Price based on his short film Dara Ju. The film premiered in competition at the 2017 SXSW Film Festival and was nominated for the SXSW Grand Jury Award.

Justin Begnaud, Kishori Rajan, and Onah produced the film, while Tom Dolby, Susanne Filkins, Abdi Nazemian, and Lynda Weinman serve as executive producers.

Jennifer 8 Lee, Greg Brockman, Peter Hess Friedland, Aston Motes, and Daniel Davila also served as executive producers.

“We are very excited to be working on Anthony Onah’s feature debut. The Price is a look into Nigerian-Americans chasing the American dream which is a story not often seen in film,” Goldwyn, president of Samuel Goldwyn Films, said.

Samuel Goldwyn Films upcoming releases include Avi Nesher’s Past Life, Justin Chon’s Gook, and British children’s title Swallows And Amazons.