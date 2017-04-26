Orion Pictures, Samuel Goldwyn take 'Swallows And Amazons'

HanWay Films handles international sales.

Orion Pictures and Samuel Goldwyn Films have secured North American rights to Philippa Lowthorpe’s Swallows And Amazons.

The film, based on the classic 1930s novel by Arthur Ransome of the same name, stars Rafe Spall, Andrew Scott, and Kelly Macdonald.

Swallows And Amazons centres on four children on summer holiday who find adventure when the camp on an island in the middle of a lake. Andrea Gibb adapted the screenplay.

Harbour Pictures’ Nicholas Barton and BBC Films’ Joe Oppenheimer served as producers.

Swallows And Amazons is a Harbour Pictures Productions in association with HanWay Films, Studio Canal, BBC Films, BFI, Screen Yorkshire, Electric Shadow Company, and Maiden Investments.

“I believe it’s important to bring a good family film to the market, and that’s what I found in Swallows And Amazons,” Peter Goldwyn, president of Samuel Goldwyn Films, said. “The film has a talented cast, and I know this will be a classic like the original book.”

Goldwyn negotiated the deal with Mark Lane of international sales agent HanWay Films. StudioCanal holds UK rights.