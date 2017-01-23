Oscars 2017: how to watch the nominations online

A live video broadcast will begin at 1.18pm GMT on Tuesday (Jan 24).

The nominations for the 89th annual Academy Awards will be live broadcast on Tuesday (Jan 24), commencing at 1.18pm GMT (8.18am EST, 5.18am PST). You can follow them live with Screen here.

Unlike previous years when the nominations have been revealed at a press conference, this year will see the categories announced during a live video broadcast that will feature members of the Academy including previous Oscar-winners Brie Larson, Jennifer Hudson and previous Oscar-nominees Ken Watanabe, and Jason Reitman.

Will La La Land lead the way? Who will be snubbed and who will be a surprise contender? Watch the stream below or alternatively on Youtube by clicking here.

The 2017 Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday, February 26.