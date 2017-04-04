Pablo Larraín to direct 'The True American' for Annapurna

Chilean director behind Jackie, Neruda boards post-9/11 project.

Pablo Larraín is attached to direct The True American for Annapurna Pictures as the company continues to ramp up operations.

The project will be based on Anand Giridharadas’ non-fiction book The True American: Murder And Mercy In Texas that takes place in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

The Texas-set story centres on Rais Bhuiyan, a Muslim immigrant and Bangladesh Air Force veteran who narrowly survived a killing spree that took the lives of two other immigrants.

The Dallas-area convenience store worker lost sight in one of his eyes and lobbied unsuccessfully to have his attacker, self-styled ‘Arab slayer’ Mark Stroman, spared from execution.

Annapurna chief Megan Ellison, Kathryn Bigelow, Matthew Budman and Juan de Dios Larraín will produce.