Paris edition of US in Progress unveils selection

US indie directors Charlie Birns and Madeline Olnek will present features at the sixth edition of US in Progress in Paris.

Due to take place June 20-22, the event is a joint initiative between the American Film Festival in Wroclaw, the Champs-Elysées Film Festival in Paris and Black Rabbit in New York.

A total of five feature-length fiction works and documentaries will be presented at the event including Birns’s surrogate mother drama Family Affairs, his debut feature after a trio of shorts.

Respected New York playwright and film-maker Madeleine Olnek will present her Emily Dickinson-inspired third feature Wild Nights With Emily.

Rough-cuts of the participating films will be presented to 40 European sales agents, distributors, festival programmers and producers.

The winning film will get post-production, acquisition and promotion services offered by a number of sponsors from the independent cinema scene in Paris.

US in Progress takes place twice-yearly in Paris and Wroclaw. The next edition in Wroclaw in October 2017 during the American Film Festival.

THE SELECTION

Human Affairs

Dir: Charlie Birns

Produced by Charlie Birns and Krista Parris

Wild Nights with Emily

Dir: by Madeleine Olnek

Produced by Casper Andreas, Max Rifkind-Barron and Anna Margarita Albelo

The Rainbow Experiment

Dir: Christina Kallas

Produced by Allison Vanore

About a Mountain

Dir: Lily Henderson

Produced by Joey Carey, Keith Miller and West McDowell

The Pervert

Dir: Jack Dunphy and Nathan Silver

Produced by Matthew Ellison, Steven Hudosh and Nick Rafferty