By continuing to use the site you agree to our Privacy & Cookies policy

Paris edition of US in Progress unveils selection

22 May, 2017 | By Melanie Goodfellow

Works-in-progress event will run June 20-22 in Paris.

US indie directors Charlie Birns and Madeline Olnek will present features at the sixth edition of US in Progress in Paris.

Due to take place June 20-22, the event is a joint initiative between the American Film Festival in Wroclaw, the Champs-Elysées Film Festival in Paris and Black Rabbit in New York.

A total of five feature-length fiction works and documentaries will be presented at the event including Birns’s surrogate mother drama Family Affairs, his debut feature after a trio of shorts.

Respected New York playwright and film-maker Madeleine Olnek will present her Emily Dickinson-inspired third feature Wild Nights With Emily.

Rough-cuts of the participating films will be presented to 40 European sales agents, distributors, festival programmers and producers.

The winning film will get post-production, acquisition and promotion services offered by a number of sponsors from the independent cinema scene in Paris.  

US in Progress takes place twice-yearly in Paris and Wroclaw. The next edition in Wroclaw in October 2017 during the American Film Festival.

THE SELECTION

Human Affairs
Dir: Charlie Birns
Produced by Charlie Birns and Krista Parris

Wild Nights with Emily
Dir: by Madeleine Olnek
Produced by Casper Andreas, Max Rifkind-Barron and Anna Margarita Albelo 

The Rainbow Experiment
Dir: Christina Kallas
Produced by Allison Vanore

About a Mountain
Dir: Lily Henderson
Produced by Joey Carey, Keith Miller and West McDowell

The Pervert
Dir: Jack Dunphy and Nathan Silver
Produced by Matthew Ellison, Steven Hudosh and Nick Rafferty 

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment.

sign in register

Related Articles

Most popular

Most commented

Related Jobs

Sign in to see the latest jobs relevant to you!

Find more jobs