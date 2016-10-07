Parkland takes hostage drama 'Us And Them'

EXCLUSIVE: Jack Roth will star in the Joe Martin-directed feature.

London based Parkland Pictures has taken worldwide sales rights on Joe Martin’s drama Us And Them.

The film stars Jack Roth (Brimstone) as a disenfranchised young man who plans to take the family of a wealthy banker (Tim Bentinck) hostage before forcing him to gamble with their lives.

Further cast include Andrew Tiernan (The Pianist), Sophie Colquhoun (The Inbetweeners Movie) and Daniel Kendrick (Ripper Street).

Director Martin also wrote the screenplay for Jeremy Sokel’s production outfit Under The Woods Productions.

The feature will be produced by Danielle Clarke, who previously collaborated with Martin on documentary Keep Quiet, which premiered at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival in April.

Parkland’s current slate also includes Rebecca Ferguson thriller Despite The Falling Snow.