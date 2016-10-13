Participant Media acquires SoulPancake

Participant Media has acquired the digital entertainment media company founded in 2009 by actor Rainn Wilson to create provocative, uplifting programming including web series such as Kid President and The Science Of Happiness.

SoulPancake’ scripted and unscripted specials have aired on networks and platforms such as The CW, MTV, VH1, Freeform, OWN, and Discovery Family.

SoulPancake’s leadership and staff will remain at the existing Los Angeles headquarters and operate under Participant Media’s corporate structure. Wilson will continue to guide the creative direction of the company and provide broader creative input on Participant digital content and impact campaigns.

Participant CEO David Linde brokered the deal with SoulPancake CEO Shabnam Mogharabi, who will become general manager of SoulPancake and report to Participant COO Sam Neswick.

“SoulPancake truly aligns with Participant’s model of creating inspiring entertainment that compels global awareness and action,” said Linde.

“Rainn, Shabnam, and their team have thrived by creating immensely popular, shareable, and optimistic properties that connect with a large audience, and together we look forward to integrating and expanding their digital video content into a global platform that is thematically and mission aligned and thus stronger and more successful together.”

“We would never have considered an acquisition were it not Participant sitting across the table from us – we are truly professional soulmates,” said Mogharabi. “Participant’s content speaks for itself – their films are meaningful, important, and powerful. We at SoulPancake know how to tackle ‘stuff that matters’ in an uplifting, unapologetically positive way. Combined, our companies will truly be a force for good in the global content landscape.”

“I created SoulPancake seven years ago with some friends to produce inspiring content and explore what it means to be human,” said Wilson. “I’m proud of what we’ve built and thrilled to begin working with Participant in SoulPancake’s next chapter. Plus, they gave me a reusable, BPA-free water bottle and introduced me to Al Gore.”