Phoebe Waller-Bridge spy series 'Killing Eve' gets international sales deal

BBC America producing eight-part female-led thriller.

IMG, the sports and media brand owned by WME, will handle international sales on BBC America’s upcoming thriller series Killing Eve.

The eight-part spy drama is lead-written and co-executive produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator of the hit BBC and Amazon series Fleabag.

It is being produced by Sid Gentle Films, Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris are also executive producers.

Killing Eve is based on the Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings and focuses on two woman – a psychopathic assassin and the woman hunting her down. The title role will be played by Sandra Oh.

“This is a brilliant project from Phoebe, with a phenomenal team behind it,” said WME | IMG partner Chris Rice, “Sid Gentle is an incredible partner and we look forward to working with them to bring Killing Eve to audiences around the world.”

Woodward Gentle added: “We are so excited about making the show and working with the extraordinary talent of Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The team at WME | IMG couldn’t be better to work alongside.”

IMG is also doing sales for House Of Cards creator Beau Willimon’s upcoming series The First for Hulu, and previously handled international sales for The Night Manager.