Production begins on feature doc about UK's youngest punk band

EXCLUSIVE: Matt Hulse directing project with Pinball Films and Aconite Productions.

Production is underway on The Hippies: Punk Rocked My Cradle, a feature documentary from director Matt Hulse.

Hulse’s previous credits include Dummy Jim, the 2013 feature doc that premiered in official selection at Rotterdam International Film Festival and was nominated for the Michael Powell Award at Edinburgh International Film Festival before being released by Jukebox Kino in the UK.

The Hippies is being produced by Ashley Horner for Newcastle outfit Pinball Films and Aimara Reques for Glasgow outfit Aconite Productions and is being co-financed by Creative England and Creative Scotland.

The project was pitched at CPH:DOX and at the Sheffield Doc/Fest MeetMarket in 2014. It was further developed by Andy Jones’s UK doc outfit Radio Film.

The film will be a hybrid documentary focusing on ‘Britain’s youngest punk band’, The Hippies, who were formed in 1979. Comprised of Toby (aged 12), Matt (10) and Polly (7), and under the guidance of their mother Ruth Pendragon, the outfit released one cassette-only recording titled A Sound For The Future.

It will use archive and new footage, including casting actors to re-enact elements of the band members’ childhoods

The doc will also depict young punks across the globe.

It will shoot in the UK, Mongolia and China, with studio and post-production in Glasgow.