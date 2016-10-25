AFM: IM Global to fully finance Drake Doremus romance 'Zoe'

The company has joined Scott Free Productions on the previously untitled project starring Charlie Hunnam and Léa Seydoux and will commence international sales at the Santa Monica market next week.

Zoe marks the follow-up to Doremus’ collaboration with Scott Free on Equals and is scheduled to commence production in April in Montreal. UTA Independent Film Group represents US rights.

Scott Free’s Michael Pruss will produce with Doremus and Robert George. Ridley Scott will serve as executive producer alongside IM Global founder and CEO Ford, the company’s recently appointed president of production Greg Shapiro, and Kate Buckley.

Rich Greenberg wrote the screenplay about two colleagues at a research lab who make profound discoveries in their work to perfect romance through technology.

Hunnam stars in The Lost City Of Z, which just received its world premiere at the New York Film Festival. Seydoux starred in Spectre and, most recently, It’s Only The End Of The World.

“Greg and I are both long time admirers of Drake’s talent,” said Ford. “With Zoe we feel as if he is come up with a potentially commercial and critical success, and he has already attached an outstandingly talented cast in Charlie and Léa. We’re genuinely excited about the film’s global box office potential.”

Scott added: “We are delighted to be working with Drake again after what was a very satisfying experience making Equals together. He has assembled a fascinating cast for this next project and we are very much looking to continuing what has been a very successful collaboration.”

Lawrence Kopeikin of Morris Yorn negotiated the deal on behalf of Doremus and Justin Alvarado-Brown on behalf of Scott Free. Senior vice-president of acquisitions and co-productions John Zois and general counsel Deborah Zipser negotiated for IM Global.