Ed Rubin joins Scott Free London

The former Origin Pictures head of film and television will serve as managing director at Ridley Scott’s production company.

Rubin will commence work in January and will expand the company’s activities across film and TV and oversee the strategic and creative direction.

He will work closely with head of film Jack Arbuthnott, head of TV Kate Crowe and head of business and commercial affairs Carlo Dusi.

Rubin departs Origin Pictures after eight years and is being replaced as head of film and television by Hannah Farrell.

“Scott Free London has come of age and continues to grow,” said Scott on Monday. “Ed has a fantastic track record and exactly the right credentials to push this expansion. He joins a formidable team in Kate, Carlo and Jack at a pivotal time in the company’s growth.



“The global landscape for film and TV drama is evolving rapidly and I want Scott Free London to play a significant part in this revolution. It is a unique moment to be making standout work.”

“I’ve spent eight hugely enjoyable and rewarding years at Origin Pictures and have had the great privilege to work with an array of amazing writing and directing talent,” said Rubin.



“Joining Scott Free as MD is too exciting an opportunity not to seize, and I relish the prospect of working with Ridley and joining the team in London, particularly at this time of expansion and growth.



“I’m thrilled to have the chance to produce bold and ambitious, world-class drama under the Scott Free banner, especially during this golden era of high-end television and with Ridley’s peerless film and television pedigree.”

Scott Free London’s pipeline includes James Kent’s The Aftermath starring Keira Knightley, Jason Clarke and Alexander Skarsgard for Fox Searchlight and BBC Films.

Recent productions include Sean Foley’s comedy Mindhorn, which Studiocanal will release in 2017, and TV series Taboo written by Steve Knight and starring Tom Hardy for BBC One and FX Networks, which is being co-produced with Hardy Son and Baker.

Rubin recently produced The Sense Of An Ending starring Jim Broadbent, Charlotte Rampling and Emily Mortimer, which Studiocanal will distribute in the UK in 2017 and CBS Films will release in the US.