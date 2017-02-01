Focus begins production in London on PT Anderson fashion film

Lesley Manville and Vicky Krieps have joined Daniel Day-Lewis on the London-set story.

Focus acquired worldwide rights to the project in a major pre-buy last September. It is understood that at the time Focus paid about $35m for a project that with soft money could see the budget rise to around $40m.

The feature centres on an uncompromising dressmaker to royalty and high society in 1950s London.

It marks the latest collaboration between Anderson and Day-Lewis following the latter’s Oscar-winning role in There Will Be Blood.

The drama is anticipated to be a major awards season contender. Focus will distribute in the US later this year and Universal Pictures handles international distribution.

JoAnne Sellar produces with Megan Ellison via her Annapurna Pictures, and Anderson. Executive producers are Peter Heslop, Adam Somner, and Daniel Lupi. Chelsea Barnard and Jillian Longnecker are overseeing production for Annapurna.