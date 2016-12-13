Focus Features acquires graphic novel 'Patience'

Wilson and Ghost World writer Daniel Clowes will adapt his own graphic novel.

Focus Features has acquired the film rights to the graphic novel Patience.

Focus has attached the writer of the book, Daniel Clowes (Ghost World), to pen the screenplay adaptation.

The novel was published by Fantgraphics in March this year, and spent 19 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller List.

The story depicts the efforts made by the main character, Jack, to overcome the grief of losing his murdered wife, Patience, through the use of a time machine and a psychedelic journey through her past.

Focus president of production Jim Burke commented: “Daniel’s story is beautifully imagined. As with all of his works, it is vivid and affecting. Patience will be a thrilling, funny, and moving exploration of emotions we’ve all experienced.”

Clowes’ debut script, Ghost World, was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2002 Academy Awards. He has also written the feature adaptation of his graphic novel Wilson, which will be released in March 2017 by Fox Searchlight Pictures, and stars Woody Harrelson and Laura Dern.