Jodie Foster to star in The Ink Factory’s 'Hotel Artemis'

The two-time Oscar winner has signed on for the lead role in the thriller that marks the feature directorial debut of Iron Man 3 co-writer Drew Pearce.

Simon and Stephen Cornwell are producing for their London-based The Ink Factory, which will also finance the feature. Adam Siegel and Marc Platt of Marc Platt Productions also produce.

Pearce serves as executive producer through his Point of No Return and will direct from his screenplay. His writing credits include Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation.

Hotel Artemis is a crime thriller that takes place in the near future. The producers are keeping the plot under wraps but did tease that Foster will play a character known as ‘The Nurse.’

Platt and Foster collaborated on The Silence Of The Lambs and Foster’s directorial debut, Little Man Tate.

Foster won lead actress Academy Awards for The Accused and The Silence Of The Lambs.