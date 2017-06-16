'The Night Manager' firm hires former Film4 exec Anna Higgs

The Ink Factory makes three hires.

The Night Manager outfit The Ink Factory has made three hires, including former Film4 executive Anna Higgs.

Higgs, most recently creative director at digital channel Nowness will join as head of story worlds and marketing.

She will work alongside Emma Broughton, head of development. According to the company, Higgs will lead on strategy for building film and TV projects into immersive narratives across different platforms.

Based in London, she will also be tasked with growing the company’s in-house digital team and overseeing audience development and marketing functions.

Meanwhile, Sophie Johnston and Arielle Gottlieb both join Broughton’s team as script executives.

Gottlieb previously script-edited Hooten And The Lady for Red Planet Pictures, and was a story producer at Nutopia, script consultant for Euston Films, head of development at MakeFilm, and acquisitions assistant at Fine Line Features.

Johnston began work as a script editor on The Bill before joining Kudos where she oversaw the scripts on Hustle and MI High before moving on to Silent Witness and Foyle’s War.

Stephen Cornwell and Simon Cornwell, Co-CEOs of The Ink Factory said: “Anna, Sophie and Arielle joining our team reinforces our continued commitment to storytelling in film and television and beyond, and to deepening audience engagement by extending storytelling worlds into the digital domain.

“We are continuing to explore narrative in creative, boundary-pushing ways, and we are thrilled to be working with a collection of the best in the industry on developing our offering.”

Slate

The Ink Factory recently began production on Drew Pearce’s Hotel Artemis, starring Jodie Foster and Sterling K Brown.

The company is working on a television adaptation of The Spy Who Came in From the Cold, produced in association with Paramount TV for the BBC and AMC.

Upcoming projects also include The American War, produced in partnership with Rise Films and developed with Film4, and based on the bestselling memoirs by Frank Snepp.

The outfit’s first film, A Most Wanted Man, based on the novel by John le Carré, was released in 2014. Past projects include Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, directed by Ang Lee, and Message from the King, an original noir thriller by Stephen Cornwell and Oliver Butcher starring Chadwick Boseman, Teresa Palmer and Luke Evans.

The Ink Factory has also partnered with Matt Nava to found digital studio Giant Squid. Giant Squid’s first game, ABZÛ, was released in August 2016.