US Briefs: Gugu Mbatha-Raw to star in 'Fast Color'
LD Entertainment’s Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon are joining forces with Original Headquarters’ Jordan Horowitz on the original thriller.
Julia Hart will direct Mbatha-Raw in Fast Color, about a woman who must return to her family years after she was forced on the run when her superhuman abilities are discovered.
LD is fully financing the project, scheduled to begin principal photography in New Mexico on March 13.
- Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul will receive a special tribute at the 57th Cartagena International Film Festival in Colombia, which runs from March 1-6.
