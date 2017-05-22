Propellor FilmTech Hub gets MEDIA backing

With MEDIA backing, Propellor will stage events in 2018 in Berlin, Rotterdam and Copenhagen.

The Propellor FilmTech Hub, which was launched this year by Berlin’s EFM, IFFR, CPH:DOX and Cinemathon, has received backing from Creative Europe’s MEDIA programme for 2018.

The initiative is attempting to develop business models for multiple facets of the film industry in the digital age.

A presentation today [Sunday] at the Cannes NEXT programme shared ideas garnered during the pilot phase of the programme at events in 2017. With MEDIA backing, Propellor will stage events in 2018 in Berlin, Rotterdam and Copenhagen, as well as a business incubator event next summer.

The inaugural edition of the Propellor hub highlighted two ideas: Moviefication, an augmented reality experience that creates a filmic world around the user, and CultureCues – an app dubbed ‘Tinder for movies’ – which gathers user-generated data about what types of films audiences want to see.