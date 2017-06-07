Quentin Tarantino among Sundance NEXT FEST honourees

Event to run in Los Angeles from August 10-13.

Seven films will screen at Sundance NEXT FEST at the Theatre at Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles in August.

Quentin Tarantino and Mudbound and Pariah director Dee Rees will receive the Sundance Institute’s Vanguard Award.

The line-up features Janicza Bravo’s Lemon; the first seven episodes of Marvin Lemus’ comedic drama Gente-fied; Justin Chon’s NEXT 2017 audience award winner Gook; Marianna Palka’s Bitch starring Jason Ritter and Jaime King; documentary grand jury prize winner Dina from Antonio Santini and Dan Sickles; Alex Ross Perry’s Golden Exits; and Michelle Morgan’s L.A. Times.

Sundance Film Festival director John Cooper said: “This year’s weekend festival offers everything from a Sundance throwback to our first-ever NEXT FEST episodic screening; the perfect blend to give Angelenos a taste of our Park City festival. A majority of these movies, filmmakers and musicians are from Los Angeles, so it’s a great opportunity to showcase and celebrate hometown talent.”

On August 10 NEXT FEST After Dark will show a 25th anniversary screening of Reservoir Dogs on restored 35mm. Tarantino will receive his award that night prior to an outdoor opening night party.

Sundance director of programming Trevor Groth said: “Reservoir Dogs debuted as the festival’s most talked-about film in 1992 and 25 years later, it’s still a fresh, high-calibere thrill-ride, and more iconic than ever. I can’t think of a better way to kick off Sundance NEXT FEST than to showcase our history and what we’re all about.”

Additional programming will be announced in due course.