Regina Hall, Haley Lu Richardson join 'Support The Girls'

AJ Michalka, Dylan Gelula, Shayna McHayle, Lea DeLaria, Jana Kramer and Brooklyn Decker also join cast.

Regina Hall (pictured), Haley Lu Richardson, and James Le Gros have joined the cast of Andrew Bujalski’s Support The Girls.

The film is currently shooting in Austin, Texas and centres on Lisa Conroy, who may not love managing a restaurant, but who loves her employees more than anything.

Unfortunately, the cheap, curmudgeonly owner Ben Cubby doesn’t care nearly as much and confronts Lisa when he learns that she’s using the restaurant to raise money for an employee in legal trouble.

To get even, the girls decide to sabotage the restaurant on the night of a major mixed martial arts fight.

Producers Sam Slater and Houston King said: “After we produced Andrew’s Results, we find ourselves again incredibly fortunate to work with him on a comedy that drills into a unique microcosm of American culture while also shedding light on broader topical issues of sexism, capitalism and more.”

Slater will produce for Burn Later Productions alongside King of Houston King Productions. Jonathan Fryd, Scott Carmel and David Bernon are executive producers.