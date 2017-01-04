Revolution Studios sold to investment fund

Hollywood film and TV production operation Revolution Studios has been bought by investment fund and asset management company Content Partners.

Revolution Studios, the Hollywood film and TV production operation founded by Joe Roth, has been bought by investment fund and asset management company Content Partners and its CP Enterprises affiliate.

Known for features including Hellboy, Black Hawk Down and the upcoming xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Revolution was sold in 2014 to hedge fund Fortress Investment Group.

New owner Content Partners gets a library containing 126 features - also including Daddy Day Care, Are We There Yet? and the original 2002 xXx (pictured) - and 240 TV episodes.

Current Revolution cheif executive Vince Totino and chief operating officer Scott Hemming will continue in those roles, with Hemming also becoming president of the company.

In a statement, Totino said: “Content Partners, with its unique and successful investment strategy in entertainment properties, complements Revolution’s approach to exploiting film and television products across all media.”

Added Hemming: “We have significantly expanded the Revolution library over the past two-and-a-half years and validated that not only is there strong worldwide licensing demand for quality library content, there is significant value in derivate rights as well.”

Content Partners, which specialises in acquiring cash flows arising from intellectual property in film, TV and music, is headed by former William Morris Agency EVP and COO Steven Kram and former Brillstein-Grey Management CFO Steven Blume.