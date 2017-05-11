Richard E. Grant, Jeremy Irvine, Sam Neill join 'The Guinea Pig Club'

Radiant Films International to launch sales in Cannes.

Richard E. Grant, Jeremy Irvine, and Sam Neill will star in the historical drama The Guinea Pig Club, which Radiant Films International will introduce to Cannes buyers.

Roger Donaldson is in final negotiations to direct the historical action drama written by Mike Riddell.

The Guinea Pig Club tells the true story of New Zealand surgeon Archie McIndoe who defied the British establishment at the height of the Second World War with his radical treamtment of Battle Of Britain pilots who suffered serious burns.

New Zealand-based Tim Sanders, who produced The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, is producing for Field Theory and industry veteran Penny Wolf serves as executive producer. Production is earmarked for an early 2018 shoot in New Zealand.

Radiant Films International will handle worldwide rights excluding Australia and New Zealand.

“The Guinea Pig Club is an uplifting and heroic story, coupled with moments of humor to deliver a thoroughly entertaining experience. We are eager to present this project to our buyers at the Cannes Market,” said Radiant Films International head Mimi Steinbauer.



“I am also delighted to be collaborating with producers Tim Sanders and the magnificent Roger Donaldson.”

Donaldson’s credits include No Way Out, Thirteen Days, The World’s Fastest Indian, and The Recruit.

Grant’s long list of credits include a recent appearance in global hit Logan and he will soon be seen in The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

Irvine starred in War Horse and will star in the upcoming Billionaire Boys Club and The Professor And The Madman.

Neill’s roster encompasses Jurassic Park and The Piano. He will next be seen in Thor: Ragnarok.