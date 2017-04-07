Ricky Martin joins 'Versace: American Crime Story'

Singer joins previously announced Edgar Ramirez as Versace, Penelope Cruz on FX show.

Grammy-winning television and stage actor Ricky Martin will play Antonio D’Amico, the long-time partner of murdered fashion designer Gianni Versace, in Versace: American Crime Story.



The show is the third instalment of the award-winning anthology series from Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, who all serve as executive producers.

Production is scheduled to begin later this year for a 2018 premiere on FX Network. Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions are producing.



Versace: American Crime Story explores the 1997 murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace and is based on Maureen Orth’s book Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, And The Largest Failed Manhunt In U.S. History.



Martin joins Ramirez as Versace, Cruz as his sister Donatella, and Darren Criss as serial killer Andrew Cunanan.



The singer has sold over 70million albums and is currently engaged in a Las Vegas residency. His tenth studio album, A Quien Quiera Escuchar, debuted at number one and won Best Latin Pop Album at the 2016 Grammy Awards.



