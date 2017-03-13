Ridley Scott eyes Getty kidnap thriller

British filmmaker in talks with lead actress candidates ahead of summer start in Italy.

Ridley Scott is said to be lining up to direct Imperative Entertainment’s All The Money In The World.

Production is scheduled to start in May in Italy on the story based on David Scarpa’s Black List script about the abduction of the teenage John Paul Getty III and his mother’s efforts to get the youngster’s oil baron grandfather to pay the ransom.

The mogul eventually paid up and the teenager was freed after six months of captivity in a cave in Italy.

Scott is in talks with A-list stars to play the mother, Gail Harris.

Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas of Imperative Entertainment will serve as producers alongside Scott, and Mark Huffam and Kevin Walsh of Scott Free, and Quentin Curtis and Chris Clark.

Sony holds worldwide rights to All The Money In The World.. The summer start means Scott will push back production on The Cartel.

Scott’s Alien: Covenant is due to open on May 19 and Blade Runner 2049, on which Scott serves as executive producer, will open on October 6.

Deadline Hollywood broke the story.