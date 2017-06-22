Ron Howard confirmed as director on Han Solo feature

Director assumes reins following departure of Phil Lord, Christopher Miller.

Lucasfilm has confirmed Ron Howard will take over as director on the untitled Han Solo film and production will resume on July 10 after a brief hiatus.

The development comes two days after Lucasfilm fired directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller from the Star Wars spin-off due to what was understood to be creative differences.

The film, which had begun production in the UK, will still open on May 25, 2018. Alden Ehrenreich plays Solo in the origins story. The cast includes Thandie Newton, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, and Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Lucasfilm issued the following statement on Thursday: “At Lucasfilm, we believe the highest goal of each film is to delight, carrying forward the spirit of the saga that George Lucas began forty years ago,” company president Kathleen Kennedy said.

“With that in mind, we’re thrilled to announce that Ron Howard will step in to direct the untitled Han Solo film. We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew, and the absolute commitment to make a great movie. Filming will resume the 10th of July.”

This will be Howard’s first appointment with the Star Wars universe, although he is no stranger to big-budget studio tentpoles and the attendant pressure that comes with them.

His credits include The Da Vinci Code, Apollo 13, multiple Oscar winner A Beautiful Mind, Frost/Nixon, and Parenthood.