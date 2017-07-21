Rotterdam's Hubert Bals Fund backs four projects

Films from Colombia, South-Africa, Palestine and Brazil selected.

The Hubert Bals Fund (HBF), which is administered by International Film Festival Rotterdam, has announced the four projects selected for its 2017 HBF+Europe: Minority Co-production Support scheme.

The projects, from Colombia, South-Africa, Palestine and Brazil, have been awarded a contribution of €55,000 ($64,000). The selection includes projects from both debut and second-time filmmakers.

They are:

Clara Sola

The debut of Nathalie Álvarez Mésens. the A coming-of-age story of a woman, Clara, and her journey to break free from social and religious oppression. Ciudad Lunar (Colombia), the award-winning production company behind Oscar-nominated El Abrazo de la Serpiente, produces the film in co-production with Swedish producer Hob AB, who receives the HBF+Europe grant, and Danish production company Snowglobe Film.

Flatland

Directed by South-African Jenna Cato Bass. A Western about three women who embark on a journey of self-discovery in the Karoo semi-desert. Bass’ previous films include short The Tunnel (which screened at Sundance and Berlin) and her debut feature Love The One You Love. With her producer David Horler of Proper Film she participated in the 2016 Rotterdam Lab. Flatland is produced by Proper Film (South-Africa) and co-produced by Unafilm and IGC Films, both from Germany. Unafilm receives the HBF+Europe grant.

Memory House

The debut feature film by Brazilian short filmmaker João Paulo Miranda Maria. His short film Command, Action (2015) was selected for the Cannes Critics’ Week and his short film The Girl Who Danced with the Devil won the Cannes Special Jury Prize in 2016. Memory House tells the story of a Brazilian factory worker from the rural Northeast who reconnects with his primitive roots. The film is produced by Bossa Nova Films (Brazil) in co-production with Maneki Films from France.

The Reports On Sarah And Saleem

The second feature by Palestinian filmmaker Muayad Alayan, whose earlier film Love, Theft and Other Entanglements screened at the Berlinale in 2015. The plot centres on the affair of a married Palestinian man and a married Israeli woman in Jerusalem. The project previously received HBF Script and Project Development Support and was selected for the Netherlands Film Fund+Hubert Bals Fund Co-production scheme. PalCine Productions (Palestine) produces the film in co-production with KeyFilm (the Netherlands), Still Moving Films (France), Manderley Films (Germany), Storm Films (Norway) and Mono Films (Mexico). Dutch producer KeyFilm receives the HBF+Europe: Minority Co-production Support for this project.

The HBF+Europe programme is supported by the European Union’s Creative Europe - MEDIA programme.