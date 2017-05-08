'Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World' wins at Hot Docs

Canadian festival reports record admissions in 2017

Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World won the Rogers Audience Award and a C$50,000 cash prize as Hot Docs concluded at the weekend.

Catherine Bainbridge and Alfonso Maiorana dfirected the film, which premiered in Sundance and tells of Native American rock guitarist Link Wray and his inspirational sound.

Rumble also won the audience award, topping a poll of 20 films.

Overall top brass at the 24th edition of the annual festival in Toronto awarded more than C$300,000 in cash prizes.

Hot Docs drew an estimated 215,000 attendees over 11 days, setting a record for the event. There were 461 public screenings of 228 films on 15 screens across Toronto,

“Congratulations to the many wonderfully talented and creative documentary filmmakers who we were honoured to showcase at Hot Docs this year,” Hot Docs executive director Brett Hendrie said.



“Toronto audiences loved your films and again demonstrated their deep appreciation and appetite for great docs, whether the stories are from around the corner or around the globe.”

For a wrap story on the Hot Docs Forum, click here. Click here for further details on festival winners.