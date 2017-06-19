Scandi streaming service Viaplay appoints head

Ira Gladnikoff replaces Jonas Karlén, who has led Viaplay since 2015.

Ira Gladnikoff has become head of Viaplay, Modern Times Group’s (MTG) Nordic video streaming service. She takes over from Jonas Karlén, who has led Viaplay since 2015.

Gladnikoff has been at MTG since 2015 most recently serving as Viaplay’s chief commercial officer.

Anders Jensen, MTG EVP, chairman of the Nordic Entertainment Management Board and MTG Sweden CEO said: “We wish Jonas well in his new ventures and thank him for his nine years at MTG and leading the successful development of Viaplay.

“It is great that we have a ready made successor in Ira, who has extensive experience in the online video entertainment space and, as CCO of Viaplay, has been responsible for so much of Viaplay’s commercial success.”

Gladnikoff added: “Viaplay is a passion of mine and I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to lead such a great team. We provide our subscribers with a more varied streamed content experience than any other service, and there are so many opportunities to work with our fellow MTG Nordic entertainment brands to deliver even more integrated and engaging entertainment experiences – this is just the beginning.”

Viaplay has invested in a line-up of original drama productions and features including LA-based comedy drama Swedish Dicks, Christmas calendar The Great Escape and the drama series Veni Vidi Vici (pictured), which was named in the official selection at the MIPDrama Screenings.

Latest production commissions include Alex starring Dragomir Mrsic, drama The Lawyer; political thriller Embassy Down, the second season of Swedish Dicks, Nordic noir Hassel, and biopic SuperSwede about the life of Formula 1 driver Ronnie Peterson.