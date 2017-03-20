Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Lena Dunham in Tribeca Talks programme

Director Series, Storytellers, Virtual Reality and Master Classes to run during festival, April 19-30.

Tribeca Film Festival heads announced on Monday the Tribeca Talks series of on-stage conversations and masterclasses.

Tribeca Talks: Directors Series includes on-stage conversations between Jon Favreau and Scarlett Johansson, in which the former will discuss feature films ranging from Swingers to Iron Man to The Jungle Book, and his foray into VR with Gnomes & Goblins.

Alejandro González Iñárritu – one of three directors to win back-to-back Oscars and the only person to do so in 65 years – will talk about his career, while Dustin Hoffman will interview The Squid And The Whale director Noah Baumbach about his work.

The Tribeca Talks: Storytellers series features Bruce Springsteen in conversation with longtime friend Tom Hanks, and a live performance from Common following a conversation with filmmaker Nelson George.

The series includes a session between basketball great Kobe Bryant and animator Glen Keane, Girls creator Lena Dunham and director Jenni Konner, and Barbra Streisand in conversation with Robert Rodriguez.

Kathryn Bigelow will talk to Imraan Ismail who co-created with her VR documentary The Protectors: A Walk in the Ranger’s Shoes, which chronicles a day in the life of the rangers in Garamba National Park. The VR premiere will follow the conversation.

Tribeca Talks will also present a cinematography master class led by Ellen Kuras and a production and costume design master class led by Kristi Zea. In addition, a host of live podcasts will be presented at the event.

“It is an incredible privilege to get a glimpse into the creative process of some of the most brilliant figures in film, music, and culture – and one of my favorite parts of the festival experience,” said Tribeca’s Paula Weinstein.

“The Tribeca Talks series allows audiences to join the discussions, and offers a chance to peek into the minds of their favourite entertainers to better understand their creative journeys.”

