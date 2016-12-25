By continuing to use the site you agree to our Privacy & Cookies policy

Screen's most-read stories of 2016

25 December, 2016 | By Screen staff

Topics that were popular with Screen readers in 2016 included Blade Runner, Baahubali, our Cannes jury grid and of course, Brexit.

TOP 10 NEWS

Brexit

  1. EU referendum result “devastating” for UK film and TV
  2. Rupert Everett, Colin Firth begin filming Oscar Wilde biopic
  3. ‘Blade Runner 2049’ will be R-rated, confirms Denis Villeneuve
  4. Cannes: Sean Penn’s ‘The Last Face’ sets Jury Grid low
  5. Top Korean directors, actors on government blacklist
  6. Disney’s ‘Zootopia’ renamed ‘Zootropolis’ for UK
  7. ‘Banned’ Mohsen Makhmalbaf film to open Venice Classics
  8. Benedict Cumberbatch boards Buddhism doc
  9. Star Wars: J.J. Abrams discusses Rey’s parents during Tribeca talk
  10. Cannes: who’s in the running?

TOP 10 REVIEWS

Special Correspondents

  1. ‘Special Correspondents’: Tribeca Review
  2. ‘Warcraft’: Review
  3. ‘Hooligan Sparrow’: Sundance Review
  4. ‘Your Name’: Busan Review
  5. ‘The Jungle Book’: Review
  6. ‘Captain America: Civil War’: Review
  7. ‘Little Men’: Review
  8. ‘Ghostbusters’: Review
  9. ‘The Wailing’: Cannes Review
  10. ‘Train To Busan’: Cannes Review

TOP 10 FEATURES

Baahubali The Beginning

  1. ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’, on location report
  2. Olivier Assayas: Kristen Stewart is “the best actress of her generation”
  3. Set Report: ‘How To Talk To Girls At Parties’
  4. Future Leaders 2016: Agents
  5. Oscars 2017: inside the 85 best foreign-language submissions
  6. Ken Adam in his own words
  7. How one US distributor scored 35 César nominations
  8. Fantasia: Mateo Gil talks sci-fi ‘Realive’ and regular collaborator Alejandro Amenábar
  9. Ti West talks SXSW revenge Western ‘In A Valley Of Violence’
  10. LFF: Benedict Andrews talks sexual abuse drama ‘Una’

TOP 5 COMMENT / BLOGS

William Sargent

  1. Framestore CEO William Sargent looks to the future of film
  2. Cannes 2016: Competition Blog - ‘Elle, the end…’
  3. What the BAFTA wins mean for the Oscars
  4. Why are so many film producers getting into TV?
  5. What’s the purpose of film festivals in the 21st Century?

