Screen's most-read stories of 2016

Topics that were popular with Screen readers in 2016 included Blade Runner, Baahubali, our Cannes jury grid and of course, Brexit.
TOP 10 NEWS
- EU referendum result “devastating” for UK film and TV
- Rupert Everett, Colin Firth begin filming Oscar Wilde biopic
- ‘Blade Runner 2049’ will be R-rated, confirms Denis Villeneuve
- Cannes: Sean Penn’s ‘The Last Face’ sets Jury Grid low
- Top Korean directors, actors on government blacklist
- Disney’s ‘Zootopia’ renamed ‘Zootropolis’ for UK
- ‘Banned’ Mohsen Makhmalbaf film to open Venice Classics
- Benedict Cumberbatch boards Buddhism doc
- Star Wars: J.J. Abrams discusses Rey’s parents during Tribeca talk
- Cannes: who’s in the running?
TOP 10 REVIEWS
- ‘Special Correspondents’: Tribeca Review
- ‘Warcraft’: Review
- ‘Hooligan Sparrow’: Sundance Review
- ‘Your Name’: Busan Review
- ‘The Jungle Book’: Review
- ‘Captain America: Civil War’: Review
- ‘Little Men’: Review
- ‘Ghostbusters’: Review
- ‘The Wailing’: Cannes Review
- ‘Train To Busan’: Cannes Review
TOP 10 FEATURES
- ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’, on location report
- Olivier Assayas: Kristen Stewart is “the best actress of her generation”
- Set Report: ‘How To Talk To Girls At Parties’
- Future Leaders 2016: Agents
- Oscars 2017: inside the 85 best foreign-language submissions
- Ken Adam in his own words
- How one US distributor scored 35 César nominations
- Fantasia: Mateo Gil talks sci-fi ‘Realive’ and regular collaborator Alejandro Amenábar
- Ti West talks SXSW revenge Western ‘In A Valley Of Violence’
- LFF: Benedict Andrews talks sexual abuse drama ‘Una’