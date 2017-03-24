'Sinister 2' director signs on to 'Eli' for Broad Green

Intrepid Pictures’ Trevor Macy also joins horror ahead of scheduled summer shoot.

Ciarán Foy will direct Broad Green Pictures’ horror film from a screenplay that Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing are rewriting based on David Chirchirillo’s 2015 Black List script.

Production is scheduled to begin this summer on Eli, which centres on a young boy who undergoes treatment for a disease in a clinic that becomes a haunted prison with no way out.

Trevor Macy will produce through his Intrepid Pictures alongside John Zaozirny on behalf of Bellevue Productions, while Broad Green co-founders Gabriel and Daniel Hammond will serve as executive producers.

Foy most recently directed Sinister 2 and has a number of upcoming projects set up at Blumhouse Productions, including The Shee, which he will write and direct.

Citadel, Foy’s feature debut, premiered at SXSW in 2012 and won the Midnighters Audience Award.

Goldberg and Naing recently wrote The Boy Who Drew Monsters, which James Wan is developing for New Line. The pair also wrote film The Autopsy Of Jane Doe and Cropsey for Amblin Partners.

Intrepid is currently in post on the Mike Flanagan horror thriller Gerald’s Game for Netflix, based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name.