Soda takes 'My Life As A Courgette' for UK

EXCLUSIVE: Distributor adds feature animation to LFF slate that also includes Toni Erdmann and Paterson.

UK distributor Soda Pictures has acquired Claude Barras’s debut feature animation My Life As A Courgette ahead of the film’s berth at the BFI London Film Festival (LFF)

The film, which premiered in Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight programme, is Switzerland’s submission to this year’s Oscar race.

The acquisition rounds out a strong looking line-up for Soda at this year’s LFF, with the company’s slate also featuring Cannes favourites Toni Erdmann and Paterson, as well as Terence Davies’ A Quiet Passion, documentary David Lynch: The Art Life, Marco Bellocchio’s Berenice Bejo-starring drama Sweet Dreams and French fantasy animation Phantom Boy.

The stop-motion feature tells the story of nine-year-old Icare, nicknamed Courgette, who has to find his way in an orphanage after his mother’s death, eventually being taken in by a policeman.

It is based on the novel Autobiographie d’une Courgette by Gilles Paris and was adapted for the screen by French screenwriter Céline Sciamma (Girlhood).

The feature was produced by Rita Productions in co-production with Blue Spirit Production, and is director Barras’ first full-length animation film.

It won both the Cristal for Best Feature and the Audience Award at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

The deal was negotiated between Edward Fletcher, co-managing director at Soda, and Nicolas Eschbach from the film’s sales agent Indie Sales.

Fletcher commented on the acquisition: “UK audiences will get their 5-a-day out of watching this film! We are thrilled to add this unique and wondrous animation to our upcoming slate.”

Eschbach added: “With Soda Pictures, I know that it’s in good hands and will connect with audiences across the UK.”