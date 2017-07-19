South Korea box office hits all-time high in first half of 2017

Box office boosted by local successes Confidential Assignment and The King.

South Korean box office in the first half of 2017 hit an all-time high with $698.7m (KW783.6bn), up 3.4% from the same period last year. Cinemas clocked up a total of 97.2 million admissions, up 2.8%.

Local films took 41.6 million admissions, down 5% year-on-year.

This equaled a 3.5% decrease to 42.8% of market share compared to last year’s first half.

Local action thriller Confidential Assignment (pictured), starring Hyun Bin, Yoo Hae-jin and Kim Joo-hyuk took the top box office ranking while Han Jae-rim’s local crime drama The King, starring Zo In-sung and Jung Woo-sung took second place.

Foreign films took 55.6 million admissions, up 9.6% from last year’s first half, with films such as Beauty And The Beast and The Fast And The Furious 8.

US titles took 48.8% of admissions while European films took 2% and Chinese took 0.2%.

Meanwhile, Japanese films’ share jumped 86% year-on-year to take 5.2% of market share, mainly on the back of animation Your Name., which took 3.6 million admissions.

Top 5 Box office hits

(title/country/distributor/gross/admissions)