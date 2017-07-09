'Spider-Man: Homecoming' storms to $117m debut (update)

JULY 10 UPDATE: Third biggest launch of 2017 so far; second biggest in 15-year franchise. Fine weekend for Sony as Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver nears $60m in North America.

Sony’s Spider-Man: Homecoming starring Tom Holland captured North American box office in its web, spinning an estimated $117m for the studio’s second biggest debut in history behind the $151.1m set by Spider-Man 3 a decade ago.

The superhero adaptation debuted in 4,348 theatres and combines with the $140m number one international result for a $256.5m global bow. The film delivered the third biggest North American launch of the year-to-date behind Beauty And The Beast on $174.8m and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 on $146.5m.

This was the biggest opening for a non-sequel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – a handy piece of record-building by the studio, even though the Spider-Man franchise has been going since 2002 – and according to Sony sources cost around $175m excluding marketing spend.

Spider-Man: Homecoming grossed $50.86m on Friday, an estimated $37.15m on Saturday and a projected $29m on Sunday. Roughly $10.6m of the weekend came from 392 IMAX screens. Jon Watts directed and the cast includes Michael Keaton, Marisa Tomei Donald Glover, Robert Downey Jr, and Jon Favreau.

In the second sessions Illumination’s Despicable Me 3 ranks second and added $33.6m through Universal to reach $148.8m. Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver is on course to become the British director’s biggest worldwide hit and ranks third through Sony’s TriStar label on $13m for $57.1m.

Wonder Woman ranks fourth through Warner Bros and has amassed $368.5m after six, while Transformers: The Last Knight in fifth stands at $118.9m through Paramount after three.

Amazons Studios’ comedy The Big Sick, arguably the hit of Sundance at the start of the year, climbed four places through Lionsgate to number eight on $3.6m for a highly promising $6.8m after three weekends.

A24 released A Ghost Story starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara at number 26 on $104,030 from four.

Overall the top 12 films generated $200.7m, a climb of 24.9% over last weekend and down 4% on the comparable 2016 session when Illumination’s The Secret Life Of Pets arrived through Universal on $104.4m.

This week’s wide releases are Fox’s War For The Planet Of The Apes with Andy Serkis and Woody Harrelson; and horror Wish Upon through Broad Green.

Confirmed top 10 North America July 7-9, 2017

Film (Dist) / Conf wkd gross / Conf total to date

1 (-) Spider-Man: Homecoming (Sony) Sony Pictures Releasing International $117m –

2 (1) Despicable Me 3 (Universal) Universal Pictures International $33.6m $148.8m

3 (2) Baby Driver (Sony) Sony Pictures Releasing International $13m $57.1m

4 (4) Wonder Woman (Warner Bros) Warner Bros Pictures International $9.8m $368.5m

5 (3) Transformers: The Last Knight (Paramount) Paramount Pictures International $6.4m $118.9m

6 (5) Cars 3 (Buena Vista) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International $5.4m $133.5m

7 (6) The House (Warner Bros) Warner Bros Pictures International $4.8m $18.6m

8 (12) The Big Sick (Amazon-Lionsgate) $3.6m $6.8m

9 (7) 47 Meters Down (Entertainment Studios) $2.7m $38.4m

10 (8) The Beguiled (Focus Features) Universal Pictures International $2.1m $7.4m