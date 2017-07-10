UK box office: 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' swings to $12.1m debut

Universal’s Despicable Me 3 nears £20m after ten days in play.

UK TOP FIVE

Ranking Film/Distributor Weekend gross Running total 1 Spider-Man: Homecoming (Sony) $12.1m (£9.4m) $12.1m (£9.4m) 2 Despicable Me 3 (Universal) $6.8m (£5.27m) $25.2m (£19.57m) 3 Baby Driver (Sony) $1.8m (£1.4m) $8.5m (£6.6m) 4 Transformers: The Last Knight (Paramount) $567,000 (£440,000) $11.5m (£8.95m) 5 Wonder Woman (WB) $405,000 (£314,000) $27.7m (£21.46m)

SONY

As it did in the US, Spider-Man: Homecoming has swung to the top of the box office on its UK bow.

Sony’s latest Spider-Man offering and first Marvel Studios outing captured $12.1m (£9.4m) from its 616 sites, including $3.35m (£2.6m) in previews. Its Fri-Sun tally of $8.77m (£6.8m) would have also seen it land at number one.

In terms of Marvel outings in the UK, Spider-Man: Homecoming scored the sixth-biggest overall opening, just ahead of Doctor Strange’s $12m (£9.29m) debut from 602 sites, including $4.9m (£3.8m) in previews.

When it comes to Spider-Man films, Homecoming opened ahead of the most recent offering, The Amazing Spider-Man 2’s $11.6m (£9.01m) debut from 548 sites including $3.7m (£2.88m) previews), but behind the best-ever Spidey opening, Spider-Man 3’s $15.2m (£11.83m) from 522 sites.

Spider-Man: Homecoming faces tough blockbuster competition from War For The Planet Of The Apes this week and Dunkirk the following week, but good word-of-mouth and strong reviews should help it hold well.

Also for Sony, Baby Driver fell a respectable 42% (excluding previews) as it raced to a $1.8m (£1.4m) second weekend for $8.5m (£6.6m) to date. It will soon overtake Shaun Of The Dead’s $8.62m (£6.69m) UK result.

UNIVERSAL

Despicable Me 3 fell around 50% on its way to a $6.8m (£5.27m) second weekend as it dropped to second.

Universal’s latest Illumination Entertainment hit is now up to $25.2m (£19.57m) and although Cars 3 arrives on Friday [July 14], it should still hold firm over Saturday and Sunday, before prospering when the schools break up for summer.

Also for Universal, critically acclaimed horror It Comes At Night scared up $291,000 (£226,041) from its 224 sites, and will hope to post solid midweek numbers.

The Mummy stands at $11.1m (£8.63m) and will miss out on £10m.

PARAMOUNT

Falling more than 70% in its third weekend, Paramount’s Transformers: The Last Knight took a non-final $567,000 (£440,000) for $11.5m (£8.95m) to date.

WARNER BROS

In its sixth week, Warner Bros’ Wonder Woman lassoed an extra $405,000 (£314,000) for $27.7m (£21.46m) to date.

Also for Warner Bros, The House dropped a hefty 72% with a $175,000 (£136,000) second weekend for $1.22m (£948,000) after ten days in play.

LIONSGATE

Following its strong opening, Lionsgate’s All Eyez On Me posted a steep drop of 68% with a $382,000 (£296,085) second weekend for $2.04m (£1.58m) to date.

DISNEY

After seven weeks in play, Disney’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge has sailed to $25m (£19.4m) following a $101,000 (£78,607) weekend.

Also for Disney, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 stands at $52.8m (£40.98m), currently the second biggest film of the year.

TRAFALGAR RELEASING

In its second weekend, Trafalgar Releasing’s Alone In Berlin added $34,000 (£26,098) from its 46 sites for $228,000 (£176,845) to date.

Also for Trafalgar Releasing, Glyndebourne Opera’s Hamlet grossed $79,000 (£61,579) from its 106 sites on Thursday [July 6].

VERTIGO RELEASING

From its 41 sites, Vertigo Releasing’s The Last Word posted a UK bow of $31,000 (£24,322), including $2,300 (£1,771) from one preview.

CURZON ARTIFICIAL EYE

The Midwife delivered a $25,000 (£19,765) UK debut from its 20 sites, including previews, through Curzon Artificial Eye.

UPCOMING RELEASES

This week sees saturation releases for Fox’s War For The Planet Of The Apes (opens July 11) and Disney’s Cars 3.

Universal’s The Beguiled receives a wide release, while Thunderbird Releasing’s David Lynch: The Art Life and New Wave’s The Death Of Louis XIV are among the films receiving a limited release.