'Star Wars: Episode IX' gets May 2019 release

Disney moves Indiana Jones moves back one year to July 2020; Frozen 2 to open November 2019.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures executives have set a raft of release dates, led by Tuesday’s announcement that Star Wars: Episode IX (3D) will open on May 24, 2019.

SCROLL TO BOTTOM FOR 2017-2021 RELEASE SCHEDULE

Untitled Indiana Jones moves back one year from July 19, 2019, to July 10, 2020.

There are big delays for three other films. Gigantic (3D) moves from November 21, 2018, to November 25, 2020, and Untitled Disney Animation (3D) – originally set for November 25, 2020 – moves to November 24, 2021.

Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (3D) will open on November 11, 2018, and not March 9, 2018, as originally scheduled.

Frozen 2 (3D) is the updated title of Untitled Disney Animation and remains set for November 27, 2019. Untitled Marvel (3D) previously set for July 10, 2020, moves to August 7, 2020, and Untitled Pixar Animation (3D) will open on June 18, 2021.

The live-action Untitled Disney Fairy Tale moves from July 28 this year to August 3, 2018, while A Wrinkle In Time moves up from April 6, 2018, to March 9, 2018.

Magic Camp is the final title of what was known as Untitled Disney Live Action and moves up from August 3, 2018, to April 6, 2018.

The live-action The Lion King (3D) is set to open on July 19, 2019; Untitled Disney Live Action arrives on August 9, 2019; and Untitled Disney Live Action will debut on April 3, 2020.

Untitled Disney Live Action will open on March 12, 2021.

2017

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (3D) May 5

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (3D) May 26

Cars 3 (3D) June 16

Thor: Ragnarok (3D) November 3

Coco (3D) November 22

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (3D) December 15

2018

Black Panther (3D) February 16

A Wrinkle In Time (3D) March 9

Magic Camp April 6

Avengers: Infinity War (3D) May 4

Untitled Han Solo Star Wars Anthology Film (3D) May 25

The Incredibles 2 (3D) June 15

Ant-Man And The Wasp (3D) July 6

Untitled Disney Fairy Tale (Live Action) August 3

Mulan (Live Action) (3D) November 2

Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (3D) November 21

Mary Poppins Returns December 25

2019

Captain Marvel (3D) March 8

Untitled Disney Fairy Tale (Live Action) March 29

Untitled Disneytoon Studios April 12

Untitled Avengers (3D) May 3

Star Wars: Episode IX (3D) May 24

Toy Story 4 (3D) June 21

The Lion King (Live Action) (3D) July 19

Untitled Disney Live Action August 9

Untitled Disney Fairy Tale (Live Action) November 8

Frozen 2 (3D) November 27

Untitled Disney Fairy Tale (Live Action) December 20

2020

Untitled Pixar Animation (3D) March 13

Untitled Disney Live Action April 3

Untitled Marvel (3D) May 1

Untitled Pixar Animation (3D) June 19

Untitled Indiana Jones July 10

Untitled Marvel (3D) August 7

Untitled Marvel (3D) November 6

Gigantic (3D) November 25

2021

Untitled Disney Live Action March 12

Untitled Pixar Animation (3D) June 18

Untitled Disney Animation (3D) November 24