Starline, David Soul dance to Ernest Hemingway doc 'Cuban Soul'

EXCLUSIVE: Starsky And Hutch star fronts Havana-based film.

London-based Starline Entertainment is launching sales in Cannes on Cuban Soul, a documentary fronted by original Starsky And Hutch actor David Soul.

Directed by Greg Atkins and Adam Docker, the film follows Soul, an Ernest Hemmingway afficionado, as he embarks on a quest to restore his literary idol’s legendary 1955 Chrysler New Yorker.

The car’s parts were unearthed by the Hemingway Museum in Havana.

Producers are Ces Terranova for Red Earth Studio and Peter Duncan, who negotiated the deal with Starline’s Carey Fitzgerald.

The film is set for delivery in autumn 2017.

Fitzgerald commented: “With fascinating insight, Cuban Soul takes us on an extraordinary and entertaining journey, right into the unexpected heart of a global-reaching issue.”