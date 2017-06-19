'Step' triumphs at AFI DOCS

15th Edition of AFI DOCS presents audience awards.

Amanda Lipitz’s Step has won the AFI DOCS Audience Award for Best Feature.

The selection premiered at Sundance and follows the Lethal Ladies step dance team from the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women in their bid to win the city’s dance competition and become the first women in their families to attend college.

Fox Searchlight paid in the region of $4m for worldwide rights following the world premiere in Park City in January and will release the crowd-pleasing documentary (pictured) later this year.

The award for best short went to Charlie Lyne’s Fish Story, which investigates a mysterious gathering rumoured to have taken place in 1980s Wales when an unlikely group of people with one thing in common came together.

The festival ran from June 14-18 and presented 112 films from 28 countries on subjects ranging from the environment and sports to politics and art.

Six films with AFI Conservatory alumni credits were included in this year’s festival: 32 Pills: My Sister’s Suicide, Atomic Homefront, Brimstone & Glory, Chavela, Take Every Wave: The Life Of Laird Hamilton, and Whitney. “Can I Be Me”.