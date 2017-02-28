Studiocanal promotes Anna Marsh as executive Rodolphe Buet departs

Anna Marsh takes over Buet’s international distribution remit in promotion to evp international distribution.

Studiocanal’s president of international distribution and marketing Rodolphe Buet is leaving the group, parent company the Canal+ Group revealed on Tuesday.

“Canal+ Group and its wholly-owned affiliate Studiocanal would like to thank Rodolphe Buet for his contribution to the international development of the studio,” the group said in a press statement.

Anna Marsh, who is head of international sales at Studiocanal, has been appointed evp, international distribution and will now be responsible for the distribution activities overseen by Buet. She will report to Studiocanal president Didier Lupfer.

Marsh joined Studiocanal in 2008 as head of international sales. She started her career in the international sales department of Télé Images International (Marathon Group, now Zodiac) before becoming international sales manager at TF1 International.

Buet, a respected figure in international distribution circles in Europe, was awarded CineEurope’s international distributor of the year award last June.

He joined Studiocanal in 2005 as evp sales and marketing, after 15 years in the music industry in marketing positions at Warner Music, EMI, BMG Music and a brief stint at French retailer Fnac, overseeing all entertainment marketing.

At Studiocanal the executive was responsible for the distribution and marketing of films, library titles and TV series in all the territories where the company has its own operations — France, Germany, the UK, Australia/New Zealand and China (in cooperation with China Film).

He also worked closely with external international distribution partners and managed the international sales team, overseeing the international marketing and distribution campaigns for hits such as Paddington, Shaun The Sheep: The Movie and Non-Stop.