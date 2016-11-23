Studiocanal takes Danish thriller 'Darkland' for UK

Sales outfit TrustNordisk also inks deals for Japan, China and Turkey.

Studiocanal has picked up Danish action thriller Darkland (Underverden) for UK release.

The deal was struck with sales agent TrustNordisk at the recent American Film Market.

TrustNordisk has also closed deals on the film for Japan (Gaga), China (DD Dream) and Turkey (Euromedia), with further territories in negotiations.

Directed by feature debutant Fenar Ahmad, Darkland stars Dar Salim (A Hijacking), Stine Fischer Christensen (After The Wedding), Roland Møller (Land Of Mine), and Dulfi Al-Jabouri (A War).

The film follows a successful surgeon whose younger brother is murdered. When the police turn out to be unhelpful, he is forced to take matters into his own hands and to face the criminal gangs of Copenhagen by himself.

It was produced by Jacob Jarek for Profile Pictures with support from Danish Film Institut, DR and Scanbox Entertainment - and executive produced by Thor Sigurjonsson, Ditte Milsted and Caroline Schlüter Bingestam.

Scanbox Entertainment is handling Nordic distribution.