Taiwan's Ablaze Image take 'Father To Son'

EXCLUSIVE: Project stars Michael JQ Huang, Chuang Kai-Hsun and Aria Wang.

Taiwan’s Ablaze Image has picked up international right to Hsiao Ya-chuan’s Father To Son, produced by Hou Hsiao-hsien.

Both filmmakers have a long association with Cannes – Hsiao’s Mirror Image was selected for Director’s Fortnight in 2001, while Hou won best director at Cannes in 2015 for The Assassin.

Hsiao’s Father To Son follows two journeys of self-reconciliation – a 60-year-old man with a serious illness travels to Japan to search for the father who abandoned him 50 years ago, accompanied by his son, while a young man connected to his past arrives in Taiwan.

Currently in post-production for release in autumn 2017, the film stars Michael JQ Huang, Chuang Kai-Hsun, Aria Wang and Lu Hsueh-Feng.

Hsiao’s more recent credits include Taipei Exchanges, which won an audience award at Taipei Film Festival in 2010, and a segment of omnibus film 10+10.

Ablaze Image is also selling Chen Yu-hsun’s period comedy The Village Of No Return, which was released in Taiwan and China over Chinese New Year.