Takumi Saitoh, Seiko Matsuda to star in Eric Khoo's 'Ramen Teh'

The film tells the story of a young ramen chef from Japan.

Japanese stars Takumi Saitoh and Seiko Matsuda have joined the cast of Singaporean filmmaker Eric Khoo’s upcoming foodie drama Ramen Teh.

Singapore’s Mark Lee and Jeanette Aw also star in the film, which will be co-produced by Khoo’s Zhao Wei Films and Wild Orange Artists. Also joining the ensemble cast are Tsuyoshi Ihara, Tetsuya Bessho and Singaporean theatre actress Beatrice Chien.

The film, which has started shooting in Singapore, tells the story of a young ramen chef from Japan who travels to Singapore to learn more about his Singaporean mother who died when he was ten years old.

Japanese chef Keisuke Takeda and Singapore food blogger Dr Leslie Tay have been tapped to consult on the culinary scenes in the film.

Singapore’s Clover Films will distribute the film locally. Theatrical release is scheduled for the second quarter of 2018.