Tallinn Black Nights initiative Storytek gets government backing

Up to 20 projects to be selected for programme at November festival.

Storytek, the content, media and tech incubator that was pilot launched by Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival at last year’s Cannes, is gearing up to select its first projects after receiving backing from the Estonian government.

Also funded by private investors and backed by the festival itself, the initiative is headed up by Black Nights’ head of development and special projects Sten-Kristian Saluveer. Its aim is to support the emergence of alternative storytelling and projects can be features, shorts, television, or web series.

A maximum of 20 projects will be selected for a 10-week incubator programme held at the Estonian festival later this year. They will go on to receive up to three years’ residency in the initiative, including year-round sales and PnA support.

Selected producers will also benefit from complimentary access to the Estonian e-residency program.

Mentors on the inaugural programme will include Michael Favelle from Australian sales outfit Odin’s Eye Entertainment.