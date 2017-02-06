By continuing to use the site you agree to our Privacy & Cookies policy

'The Day Will Come' claims top prize at Denmark’s Robert awards

6 February, 2017 | By

Other winners included Parents; The Commune; In The Blood and The Neon Demon.

The winners of the Danish film academy’s 2017 Robert awards were announced on Sunday (5 February).

Jesper W. Nielsen’s orphanage drama The Day Will Come triumphed on the night, picking up six prizes including best film, best original screenplay for Søren Sveistrup and best supporting actor and actress for Lars Mikkelsen and Sofie Gråbøl.

Christian Tafdrup won best director for his debut film Parents with star Søren Malling also picking up best actor.

Best actress went to Trine Dyrholm, who won her ninth Robert for The Commune. Thomas Vinterberg and Tobias Lindholm also won best adapted screenplay for the film.

Nicolas Winding Refn’s The Neon Demon dominated the technical categories, winning 5 Roberts including best cinematography, sound editing and score.

The Revenant won best American film, with Son Of Saul winning best foreign film.

The annual awards are voted for by the Danish Film Academy, which was founded in 1982 and is comprised of more than 2000 members.

Full list of winners

Best Feature Film
The Day Will Come

Best Children & Youth Film
In the blood

Best Director
Christian Tafdrup - Parents

Best Original Screenplay
Søren Sveistrup - The Day Will Come

Best Adapted Screenplay
Thomas Vinterberg & Tobias Lindholm - The Commune

Best Actor
Søren Malling - Parents 

Best Actress
Trine Dyrholm - The Commune

Best Supporting Actor
Lars Mikkelsen - The Day Will Come

Best Supporting Actress
Sofie Gråbøl - The Day Will Come

Best Set Design
Sabine Hviid - The Day Will Come

Best Cinematographer
Natasha Braier - The Neon Demon

Best Costume Design
Stine Thaning - The Day Will Come

Best Make Up
Erin Ayanian Monroe - The Neon Demon

Best Editor
Anne Østerud & Tanya Fallenius - Parents

Best Sound Design
Eddie Simonsen & Anne Jensen - The Neon Demon          

Best Score
Cliff Martinez - The Neon Demon

Best Original Song
‘100 meter mind dash’ -  Shelley

Best Visual Effects
Peter Hjorth - The Neon Demon

Best Short / Animation Film
SIA  

Best Documentary
Who We Were

Best American Film
The Revenant

Best Foreign Film
Son of Saul

Best Short TV-series
Ditte & Louise II

Best Long TV-series
Follow the Money

Best Actor - TV-series
Thomas Bo Larsen - Follow the Money

Best Actress - TV-series
Louise Mieritz - Ditte & Louise II

Best Supporting Actor - TV-series
Esben Smed - Follow the Money

Best Supporting Actress - TV-series
Bodil Jørgensen - Christmas with Rytteriet

Blockbuster Audience Award
One two three go

