'The Day Will Come' claims top prize at Denmark’s Robert awards

Other winners included Parents; The Commune; In The Blood and The Neon Demon.

The winners of the Danish film academy’s 2017 Robert awards were announced on Sunday (5 February).

Jesper W. Nielsen’s orphanage drama The Day Will Come triumphed on the night, picking up six prizes including best film, best original screenplay for Søren Sveistrup and best supporting actor and actress for Lars Mikkelsen and Sofie Gråbøl.

Christian Tafdrup won best director for his debut film Parents with star Søren Malling also picking up best actor.

Best actress went to Trine Dyrholm, who won her ninth Robert for The Commune. Thomas Vinterberg and Tobias Lindholm also won best adapted screenplay for the film.

Nicolas Winding Refn’s The Neon Demon dominated the technical categories, winning 5 Roberts including best cinematography, sound editing and score.

The Revenant won best American film, with Son Of Saul winning best foreign film.

The annual awards are voted for by the Danish Film Academy, which was founded in 1982 and is comprised of more than 2000 members.

Full list of winners

Best Feature Film

The Day Will Come

Best Children & Youth Film

In the blood

Best Director

Christian Tafdrup - Parents

Best Original Screenplay

Søren Sveistrup - The Day Will Come

Best Adapted Screenplay

Thomas Vinterberg & Tobias Lindholm - The Commune

Best Actor

Søren Malling - Parents

Best Actress

Trine Dyrholm - The Commune

Best Supporting Actor

Lars Mikkelsen - The Day Will Come

Best Supporting Actress

Sofie Gråbøl - The Day Will Come

Best Set Design

Sabine Hviid - The Day Will Come

Best Cinematographer

Natasha Braier - The Neon Demon

Best Costume Design

Stine Thaning - The Day Will Come

Best Make Up

Erin Ayanian Monroe - The Neon Demon

Best Editor

Anne Østerud & Tanya Fallenius - Parents

Best Sound Design

Eddie Simonsen & Anne Jensen - The Neon Demon

Best Score

Cliff Martinez - The Neon Demon

Best Original Song

‘100 meter mind dash’ - Shelley

Best Visual Effects

Peter Hjorth - The Neon Demon

Best Short / Animation Film

SIA

Best Documentary

Who We Were

Best American Film

The Revenant

Best Foreign Film

Son of Saul

Best Short TV-series

Ditte & Louise II

Best Long TV-series

Follow the Money

Best Actor - TV-series

Thomas Bo Larsen - Follow the Money

Best Actress - TV-series

Louise Mieritz - Ditte & Louise II

Best Supporting Actor - TV-series

Esben Smed - Follow the Money

Best Supporting Actress - TV-series

Bodil Jørgensen - Christmas with Rytteriet

Blockbuster Audience Award

One two three go