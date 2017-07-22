'The Distinguished Citizen' wins best film at Platino Awards

Pedro Almodóvar named best director for Julieta; Sonia Braga wins best actress for Aquarius.

The Distinguished Citizen converted three of its four nominations at the Platino Awards in Madrid on Saturday honouring the best of Ibero-American cinema.

The feature won best film, best screenplay and best actor for Óscar Martínez, crowning almost a year of prizes and box office success for this acute comedy directed by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat.

The film premiered last year at the Venice Film Festival, where Óscar Martínez won the prize for best actor, playing a Nobel prize-winning writer who returns to his hometown in Argentina after years away and discovers the dangers of revisiting the past.

Winners of the fourth edition of the Platinos also included prizes for Julieta and A Monster Calls.

Pedro Almodóvar was named best director of for Julieta. In tune with political statements on the night referring to the Venezuelan crisis and the need to build bridges, not walls (in reference to Trump’s policy towards Mexico), Almodóvar delivered a weighty acceptance speech.

He dedicated his prize to all the families in Spain who are still claiming their right to identify the bodies of the relatives they lost in the Spanish Civil War whose remains were buried in mass graves.



“Some people say this claim will reopen wounds, but on the contrary, it will help to close them,” Almodóvar said. Julieta, nominated for four awards, took a second Platino for Alberto Iglesias’ score.



J.A. Bayona’s A Monster Calls began the night with seven nods – more than any other film – and won four: best art direcion, best edit, best cinematography and best sound. Pablo Larraín’s Neruda, nominated for five awards, left empty-handed.

Sonia Braga’s performance as a strong-minded former music journalist, the driving force in Kleber Mendonça Filho’s Aquarius, earned her the Platino for best actress. Lorenzo Vigas’ 2015 Golden Lion Venice winner From Afar got the award for best first film.

A visibly moved Edward James Olmos, who collected the lifetime achievement award for his career, closed his acceptance speach by saying: “I have always been proud to be Latino, now I’m proud to be Platino.”

The Platinos – organised by EGEDA, the Spain-based Management Association of Audiovisual Producers’ Rights with FIPCA, the Ibero-American Federation of Film and Audiovisual Producers – were launched in 2014 to recognise the cinema of Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking Latin American and European countries.

After the editions held in Panama, Marbella and Punta del Este, Madrid was chosen to host the fourth annual celebration of the Ibero-American film industry. The 2018 edition will take place in Mexico.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Best Ibero-American fiction film

The Distinguished Citizen (Argentina-Spain)



Best director

Pedro Almodóvar, Julieta

Best actor

Óscar Martínez, The Distinguished Citizen



Best actress

Sonia Braga, Aquarius



Best screenplay

Andrés Duprat, The Distinguished Citizen



Best cinematography

Óscar Faura, A Monster Calls



Best original music

Alberto Iglesias, Julieta



Best sound

Peter Glossop, Oriol Tarragó and Marc Orts, A Monster Calls



Best editing

Bernat Vilaplana and Jaume Martí, A Monster Calls

Best art direction

Eugenio Caballero, A Montser Calls



Best animation film

Psiconautas, Los Niños Olvidados (Spain)



Best documentary

Nacido en Siria (Spain)

Best first film

From Afar (Venezuela-Mexico)



Best Educational Film

Esteban (Cuba-Spain)

Best TV Series

Cuatro Estaciones En La Habana (Cuba-Spain)