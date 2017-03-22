The Exchange launches production division

Former Happy Madison production chief Tom McNulty to lead new initiative.

CEO Brian O’Shea announced on Tuesday the hire of producer Tom McNulty to head the company’s move into film development and production.

McNulty (pictured) previously served at MC2 Entertainment, where he has been collaborating with The Exchange on Thomas Mann comedy Beef, currently in pre-production.

His career highlights to date include president of production at Universal-based Global Produce, where he produced The Spectacular Now starring Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley and Brie Larson. The Exchange also handled sales on that title.

McNulty ran Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment at 20th Century Fox where he produced Date Night and The Rocker and was a production executive on Night At The Museum.

At Sony Pictures, he served as executive vice-president of production for Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions, overseeing the entire film slate including Anger Management and 50 First Dates.

His upcoming projects include Universal’s action-adventure The Real McCoy starring Chris Pratt and Dreamworks comedy The Escort.

“By bringing Tom on, we are taking a big step toward our feature film production and development goals,” O’Shea said. “We had such a great experience with Tom on The Spectacular Now it was easy to see him as part of the team.



“Tom’s taste is exceptional, his talent relations are very strong, and he brings to our growing company some outstanding projects. We could not be more excited about his future at The Exchange.”

“I’m thrilled to be a part of The Exchange team, with the goal of spearheading a new production initiative,” McNulty added. “I look forward to building out this new division immediately and continue to work with world class filmmakers and talent.”