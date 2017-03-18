By continuing to use the site you agree to our Privacy & Cookies policy

'The Light Of The Moon', 'Dealt' claim top SXSW 2017 audience awards

Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver voted top film in Headliners section.

Jessica M. Thompson’s narrative feature selection The Light Of The Moon and the documentary selection Dealt by Luke Korem earned top honours on Sunday.

The festival announced its audience winners on Sunday as they prepared to wrap the 2017 edition.

The jury and special prize winners were unveiled last week and reported here.

2017 SXSW Film Festival Audience Award winners:

Narrative Feature Competition 
The Light Of The Moon, dir. Jessica M. Thompson

Documentary Feature Competition 
Dealt, dir. Luke Korem

Headliners 
Baby Driver, dir. Edgar Wright 

Narrative Spotlight 
Mr. Roosevelt, dir. Noël Wells

Documentary Spotlight 
The Untold Tales Of Armistead Maupin, dir. Jennifer M. Kroot 

Visions 
Becoming Bond, dir. Josh Greenbaum

Midnighters 
68 Kill, dir. Trent Haaga

Episodic 
Dear White People, dir. Justin Simien 

24 Beats Per Second 
May It Last: A Portrait Of The Avett Brothers, dirs. Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio 

Global 
Divine Divas, dir. Leandra Leal 

Festival Favorites 
The Big Sick, Michael Showalter

