'The Light Of The Moon', 'Dealt' claim top SXSW 2017 audience awards
Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver voted top film in Headliners section.
Jessica M. Thompson’s narrative feature selection The Light Of The Moon and the documentary selection Dealt by Luke Korem earned top honours on Sunday.
The festival announced its audience winners on Sunday as they prepared to wrap the 2017 edition.
The jury and special prize winners were unveiled last week and reported here.
2017 SXSW Film Festival Audience Award winners:
Narrative Feature Competition
The Light Of The Moon, dir. Jessica M. Thompson
Documentary Feature Competition
Dealt, dir. Luke Korem
Headliners
Baby Driver, dir. Edgar Wright
Narrative Spotlight
Mr. Roosevelt, dir. Noël Wells
Documentary Spotlight
The Untold Tales Of Armistead Maupin, dir. Jennifer M. Kroot
Visions
Becoming Bond, dir. Josh Greenbaum
Midnighters
68 Kill, dir. Trent Haaga
Episodic
Dear White People, dir. Justin Simien
24 Beats Per Second
May It Last: A Portrait Of The Avett Brothers, dirs. Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio
Global
Divine Divas, dir. Leandra Leal
Festival Favorites
The Big Sick, Michael Showalter
