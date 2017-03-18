'The Light Of The Moon', 'Dealt' claim top SXSW 2017 audience awards

Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver voted top film in Headliners section.

Jessica M. Thompson’s narrative feature selection The Light Of The Moon and the documentary selection Dealt by Luke Korem earned top honours on Sunday.

The festival announced its audience winners on Sunday as they prepared to wrap the 2017 edition.

The jury and special prize winners were unveiled last week and reported here.

2017 SXSW Film Festival Audience Award winners:

Narrative Feature Competition

The Light Of The Moon, dir. Jessica M. Thompson

Documentary Feature Competition

Dealt, dir. Luke Korem

Headliners

Baby Driver, dir. Edgar Wright

Narrative Spotlight

Mr. Roosevelt, dir. Noël Wells

Documentary Spotlight

The Untold Tales Of Armistead Maupin, dir. Jennifer M. Kroot

Visions

Becoming Bond, dir. Josh Greenbaum

Midnighters

68 Kill, dir. Trent Haaga

Episodic

Dear White People, dir. Justin Simien

24 Beats Per Second

May It Last: A Portrait Of The Avett Brothers, dirs. Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio

Global

Divine Divas, dir. Leandra Leal

Festival Favorites

The Big Sick, Michael Showalter